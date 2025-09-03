Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,207,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Adeia were worth $15,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 50,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adeia by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Adeia by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adeia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adeia by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADEA. Roth Capital started coverage on Adeia in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

