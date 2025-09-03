Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $8,151,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 47,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,590.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $627,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,149.54. The trade was a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 11,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $452,612.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,685.29. The trade was a 16.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,448 shares of company stock worth $2,026,141. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

See Also

