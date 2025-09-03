Northern Trust Corp Sells 102,365 Shares of Enovis Corporation $ENOV

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,365 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $17,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Enovis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enovis by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enovis news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy purchased 3,200 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 43,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,806.15. This trade represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 116,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,018.59. This represents a 2.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ENOV. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Enovis Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Enovis Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

