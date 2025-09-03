Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,733 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,212,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 371,856 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,147,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2,684.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 247,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 238,956 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after buying an additional 236,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,773,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AMPH opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.80. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

