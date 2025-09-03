Northern Trust Corp Sells 273,606 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 273,606 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 66,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 270,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.6%

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $187,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,440. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARWR

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.