Northern Trust Corp Sells 54,498 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $ARI

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,498 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $16,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 39.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $111,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARI opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 98.25 and a current ratio of 98.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -714.29%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $511,887.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,784.82. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

