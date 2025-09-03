Northern Trust Corp Sells 57,062 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,417,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,062 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NMRK stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.24 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 2.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

