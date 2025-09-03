Northern Trust Corp Sells 87,658 Shares of Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $17,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,036,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 855.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,961,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,033 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,576,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $11,076,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,187,000 after purchasing an additional 520,033 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 3.05. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,137,727.08. This trade represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 44,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $890,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,540. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,116,250 shares of company stock valued at $23,156,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGNI

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.