Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $17,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 112,655.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Ingevity Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NGVT opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ingevity Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $58.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Ingevity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.