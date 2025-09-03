Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 207 Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF $BKMC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $99.43. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $82.26 and a 1 year high of $111.07.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.