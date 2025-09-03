Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 690 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $165.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.57 and a 12-month high of $167.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average is $142.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

