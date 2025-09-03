Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 815 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6148 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.32%.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.