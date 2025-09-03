Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 172.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 414,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 110,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 126,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 114,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

