Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF $JPLD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 600,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

JPLD opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93.

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

