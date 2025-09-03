Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 100 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Barclays set a $301.00 price target on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of ZBRA opened at $307.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

