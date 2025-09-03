Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,022 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,814,000 after acquiring an additional 695,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after buying an additional 4,252,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after buying an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,006,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,968,000 after buying an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $193.26.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.