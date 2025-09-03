Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 197 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.39%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

