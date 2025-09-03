Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 554 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,100.16. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,161 shares of company stock worth $13,023,303. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.8%

BJ opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.