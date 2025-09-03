Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Watsco by 542.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,484,000 after buying an additional 93,506 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in Watsco by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Watsco Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of WSO stock opened at $393.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.17 and a 52-week high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 92.02%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.