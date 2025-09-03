Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.