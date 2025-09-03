Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 103,302 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PPC opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.50. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

