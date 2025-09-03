Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF $ARKG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,131 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 137,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKG opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

