Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF $PIE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,619 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a market cap of $111.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

