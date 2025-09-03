Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DoorDash by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,313,000 after buying an additional 1,058,731 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,309,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,829,000 after buying an additional 915,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total value of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,788.30. This trade represents a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 901,361 shares of company stock valued at $218,575,187 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DoorDash from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ DASH opened at $244.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $122.32 and a one year high of $278.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.61 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

