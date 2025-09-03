Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $96.32.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.