Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $361,000 Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF $IXG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 279.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,088,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 110.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $573.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $116.14.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

