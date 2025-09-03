Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $373,000 Stake in Crane $CR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Crane by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Crane by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Crane by 0.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Crane by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $4,007,257.34. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR opened at $183.18 on Wednesday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.03 and its 200-day moving average is $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Crane's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

