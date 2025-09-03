Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 149.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in MongoDB by 15.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MongoDB by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in MongoDB by 5.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 203,237 shares in the company, valued at $61,233,275.73. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at $259,039,404. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,736 shares of company stock worth $21,975,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.05.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $271.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

