Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $413,000 Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,615,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,260,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 743.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,026 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,142,000 after purchasing an additional 585,449 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,885,000 after purchasing an additional 422,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $3,776,348.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,775.16. This trade represents a 46.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $10,710,219.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,705.16. The trade was a 62.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

