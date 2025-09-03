Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $421,000 Stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 121,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000.

Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

