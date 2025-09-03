Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $423,000 Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after acquiring an additional 83,718 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 32,499 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 56,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,444. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.95. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 96.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

