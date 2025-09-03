Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $435,000 Position in INVMUN INCOM $OIA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of INVMUN INCOM (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in INVMUN INCOM were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in INVMUN INCOM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 854,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in INVMUN INCOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in INVMUN INCOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in INVMUN INCOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in INVMUN INCOM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

INVMUN INCOM Price Performance

Shares of OIA stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. INVMUN INCOM has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

INVMUN INCOM Dividend Announcement

About INVMUN INCOM

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

