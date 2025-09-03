Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $470,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF $CRBN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,871,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $217.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.51. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,976.00 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $220.94.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

