Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $478,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in HubSpot by 481.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,840.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,752,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $471.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $508.47 and its 200 day moving average is $574.48. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.34 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,048.22, a PEG ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $645.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.04.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

