Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT stock opened at $250.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

