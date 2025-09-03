Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $501,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

