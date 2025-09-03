Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in CDW Corporation $CDW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 866,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,938,000 after acquiring an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 444.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

CDW Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CDW stock opened at $162.27 on Wednesday. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $230.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

