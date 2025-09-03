Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,316,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $129.66 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

