Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in STERIS plc $STE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,957,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,710,247,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STERIS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after purchasing an additional 452,146 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in STERIS by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,574,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,302. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $241.93 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.76.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

