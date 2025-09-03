Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF $ARKF

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 717.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $56.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

