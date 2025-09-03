Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 43,296.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,176,000 after purchasing an additional 855,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,331,000 after purchasing an additional 806,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,956,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 500,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 148,569 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $264.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.67 and a 1-year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.61.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

