Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF $JHEM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHEM. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 349,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 199,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 124,171 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.76.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.