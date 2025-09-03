Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,838 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell’s by 923.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Argus downgraded Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.11.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

