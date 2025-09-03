Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,113 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 8.7% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 31.2% during the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 14.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,088,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

