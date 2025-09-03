Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 173 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.7%

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

