Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 783 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF $ROUS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.12% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of ROUS opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

