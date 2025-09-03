Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in FMC Corporation $FMC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 66.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $56,609.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,906.66. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. FMC Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

