Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF $BSSX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BSSX opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $27.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

