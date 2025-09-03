Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 324.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in IDEX by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 5,524.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 56,124 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in IDEX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 24,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.73.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The business had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

