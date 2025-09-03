Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 71.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 47.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,571.12. The trade was a 21.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLS

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.